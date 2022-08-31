Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Black Angus light vealer steers make 719c/$1348 at Moreton

August 31 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Light vealer steers from Maleny Black Angus that sold to 719.2c/kg to return $1348.

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported an increase in numbers, yarding 542 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.