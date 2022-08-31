Brian and Donna Crosby sold trade feeder steers for 539.2c to realise $1887. Eight tooth pasture ox from Ken and Jan Drynan made 388.2c or $2029. Roy and Ken Bassett sold 4 tooth pasture ox for 415.2c or $2532. Four tooth pasture heifers from Yawarra Pty Ltd sold to 420.2c to come back at $2248.

