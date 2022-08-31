Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported an increase in numbers, yarding 542 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.
An enthusiastic panel of buyers saw active competition with all descriptions selling to improved rates.
With a full panel of buyers competing, export cattle jumped 10-20 cents. Feeder cattle showed improvement with price increases of 20-40 cents.
A quality line of weaners sold to spirited competition with prices kicking 40-50 cents a kilogram. Quality grain trade sold fully firm.
Maleny Black Angus consigned light vealer steers that sold to 719.2c to return $1348. Weaner steers from Hans and Mitchell Masen made 609.2c to come back at $1270. Liam Gill sold weaner heifers for 549.2c that came back at $1125.
Grain trade heifers and steers from L and J Muller Pty Ltd sold for 463.2c and 471.2c, respectively, to return $1951 and $2070. Shine Bros sold heavy feeders steers for 519.2c to return $2157. Heavy feeders steers from Petroster Pty Ltd made 509.2c to come back at $2223.
Brian and Donna Crosby sold trade feeder steers for 539.2c to realise $1887. Eight tooth pasture ox from Ken and Jan Drynan made 388.2c or $2029. Roy and Ken Bassett sold 4 tooth pasture ox for 415.2c or $2532. Four tooth pasture heifers from Yawarra Pty Ltd sold to 420.2c to come back at $2248.
Andrew and Hayley Ahern sold pens of heavy cows for 379.2c to come back at $2091, and medium cows for 372.2c or $1798. Heavy cows from Karreman Quarries sold for 369.2c to realise $2510. Andrew Kantor sold a bull for 352.2c or $2852.
