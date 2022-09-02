Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Rodeo's top competitors head to Rockhampton in November for national finals

By Amy Walker
September 2 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hey sports-fans, this is the news you've been waiting for... tickets for the 2022 Ariat Australian Professional Rodeo Association's National Finals Rodeo are on sale now. And the field of competitors heading to Rockhampton in November will make for a rodeo show-down like never before.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.