Hey sports-fans, this is the news you've been waiting for... tickets for the 2022 Ariat Australian Professional Rodeo Association's National Finals Rodeo are on sale now. And the field of competitors heading to Rockhampton in November will make for a rodeo show-down like never before.
"The skill and ability within our Top 15 line-up is second to none; it's outstanding how much talent there is," APRA executive chairman Shane Iker said.
Advertisement
"There's every young-gun, and old-gun too, in the field and they're all about to go head-to-head."
The field of 130 of the best in pro-rodeo will bring Gracemere's CQLX Arena to life for four rounds, over three days - November 10, 11 and 12 - withRound 1 on Thursday evening, Round 2 on Friday evening, followed by Rounds 3 and 4 on the same day for a super-Saturday program.
"The APRA are looking forward to bringing the best in pro-rodeo to Rockhampton, and we certainly couldn't do it without the support of our new and returning sponsors," Iker said.
"Thanks to our corporate partner Ariat, and championship event partners Circle L, BuffaloBills, HV Power Mt Isa, Delatite Steel, SA Ropes and Tack, Australian Performance Horse Magazine, as well as preferred product suppliers, TuffRock and Strapit.
"And excitingly this year, our Protection Team - bull fighters and pick-up men - will be looked after by Brian Dawson Auctions."
One great features of the eventwill give fans the ability to tailor their Ariat APRA NFR experience to their needs and budget, with a variety of tickets available.
If you're keen to get close to the action, there's a ticket for that. If you're looking to take in the show from the comfort of a seat, with a drink in-hand, there's a ticket for that. If you're on a budget but don't want to miss the chance to see pro-rodeo's best, there's a ticket for that.
And with the new location for the APRA's pinnacle event, hosting-partner, CQLX Gracemere, are planning an epic line-up of experiences.
"A major attraction of this year's NFR will be the Kix FM fan zone. It'll be a family-friendly area that everyone can enjoy - from trade-sites to food trucks and of course, mixing with the best in rodeo," CQLX operations manager Gavin Tickle said
"And for those keen to party, Dee Jaye Bux, will be spinning the hottest music from 9.30pm nightly."
For the die-hard rodeo fans, the VIP package by Droughtmaster Australia offers the chance to chat to some of the sport's legends, take in a chute tour, dine on low and slow meats thanks to Brisbane Valley Proteins, all before taking arena-side reserved seats.
Tickets are on-sale at www.rockhamptontickets.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.