There were 202 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
A plainer yarding came to hand this week. Cattle held firm on last week's improved rates.
Cooljazz Pty Ltd, Stanmore, sold pens of Brangus steers, five to seven months, for $1460 and $1380. Jennifer Little, Mt Kilcoy, sold Angus steer calves for $1170. Symbol D Grazing, Kilcoy, sold Santa steers for $2390 and cows for $1800.
Jeff Green, Maleny, sold Droughtmaster male calves for $1305 and heifers for $980. Ian Curtis, Stoney Creek, sold Angus weaner heifers for $1400. Jessica Schneider, Sheep Station Creek, sold Charolais cross steer calves for $1130 and heifers for $860.
Mark Thompson, Mt Delaney, sold Droughtmaster steer calves for $1080. Errol Hughes, Woodford, sold a pen of light mixed breed cows and calves for $2100. Dean Bauer, Moorina, sold Droughtmaster cross males for $1420.
