Queensland Country Life
Brangus steers, five to seven months, make $1460 at Woodford

August 30 2022 - 12:00am
Weaner heifers that sold for $1400 at Woodford on Monday.

There were 202 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.

