Leon and Ree Price run the family's multi-pronged business from Mount Hope, north west of Wallumbilla, with their daughter Jess her husband Matt and family, daughter Ash her husband Nick and family, and son Brandon his wife Tayla and family, who live on the Price's other properties Cambridge Downs and Kooraki, east of Surat. Their third daughter, Breeanna, lives in Atherton with her family.