Central Brangus Classic is packed with quality genetics

MS
By Matt Sherrington
September 10 2022 - 10:00pm
Tannyfoil P79 (P), topped the 2021 sale, selling for $52,500. He's pictured with with Nutrien's Mark Scholes, and vendors Keesha Whyte and Lucas McKenzie, Tannyfoil Brangus stud, Blackwater.

A meticulously selected 130-lot draft has been catalogued for the 15th annual Central Brangus Classic sale taking place at CQLX, Gracemere, from 10am on Friday, September 23.

