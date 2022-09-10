A total of 101 lots were offered at the 2021 sale, with 99 selling for a 98 per cent clearance to average $10,510, topping at $52,500 for an overall gross of $1,040,500. Breaking down the results, 89 Brangus bulls were offered, with 87 sold to average $11,120, while 12 females were offered and sold, to average $6083.

