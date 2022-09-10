A meticulously selected 130-lot draft has been catalogued for the 15th annual Central Brangus Classic sale taking place at CQLX, Gracemere, from 10am on Friday, September 23.
A total of 17 returning vendors will offer 114 registered and herd bulls and 16 registered females on the day.
Sale committee spokesperson Duncan Geddes said the bulls are commercially focussed with optimum weight for age.
"These bulls are from herds with actual carcase performance as demonstrated by there results at the CQ Carcase classic and the Mackay Show carcase competition," Mr Geddes said.
He said all of these bulls have been bred in CQ and are an ideal cross for Brahman producers looking for more market options.
"This sale features the best value for money buying in Brangus based on the quality of the bulls offered in relation to our sale averages over the last few years."
A total of 101 lots were offered at the 2021 sale, with 99 selling for a 98 per cent clearance to average $10,510, topping at $52,500 for an overall gross of $1,040,500. Breaking down the results, 89 Brangus bulls were offered, with 87 sold to average $11,120, while 12 females were offered and sold, to average $6083.
Mr Geddes said the bulls being offered this year range from bulls range top stud sires to commercially focused herd sires.
"These bulls are ideal for producing heavy weight bullocks through to flatback feeders and weaners.
"Our 16 registered females are from the heart of our breeding herds and have been specifically selected for the Central Brangus Classic. They're as good as you'll find anywhere."
Those who're unable to attend on the day can bid from home through the Stocklive online platform. The catalogue is online now on the Nutrien Rockhampton, Stocklive and Central Brangus Classic websites.
The sale lots will be available for inspection at CQLX from 4pm on Thursday, September 23.
For pre-sale enquiries please call Nutrien Livestock sale agents Julian Laver, 0427 169 862, or Dane Pearce, 0439 917 428.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
