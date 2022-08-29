There were 233 head sold at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last week.
The market saw a sharp rise in prices, with increased competition for all descriptions.
Advertisement
Jeanette Goldman, Mt Mee, sold lines of Angus steer calves for $1430, $1335 and $1300. Russell Duncan, Mt Mee, sold a pen of four to five-month-old Brangus calves for $1110. Brett Johns, Cooroy, sold Brangus steers for $2090. Mark Cuther and Kylie Pitt, Chevallum, sold Angus steers for $2100, $1850 and $1650.
Clayton and Vicky Francis, Cooroy, sold dairy steers for $1800. Errol and Kaye Ziser, Beerburrum, sold lines of Charbray steers for $1790 and $1600. David Henwood, Calico Creek, sold six to seven-month-old Droughtmaster calves, with steers making $1525 and heifers $1260.
Jason Boardman, Palmwoods, sold a pen of Braford cows with young calves at foot for $2340. Hazel Woods, Obi Obi, sold Droughtmaster male calves for $1270. Arrabet Pastoral, Upper Caboolture, sold light Santa weaners, with males making $1525 and $1400, and heifers $1145.
Russ and Jan Monro, Brooloo, sold Senepol cross calves, five to six months, with steers making $1300 and heifers $945. Greg Edwards, Gympie, sold Hereford steer calves for $1260. James Underwood, Cooroy, sold Droughtmaster calves, five months, with steers making $1220 and heifers $1110. Adam Hatfield, Eerwah Vale, sold Droughtmaster steer calves for $1280.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.