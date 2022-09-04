Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Droughtmasters central to Farquhars operations

MS
By Matt Sherrington
September 4 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Larry Farquhar said the family's high-content Droughtmaster-cross herd is looking the best he's seen coming out of any winter on Katrina, in Rolleston.

The Droughtmaster has been crucial to the success of the Farquhar family's commercial and stud enterprises since they began utilising the breed in the early 2000's.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.