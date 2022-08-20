There were 304 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
The market showed a rise in prices for all descriptions. Competition for cows and weaners increased, with prices for these cattle showing the most improvement.
Advertisement
Ron Monro, Mt Tarampa, sold a pen of Droughtmaster cross feeder steers for $1910. Wesley Cooper, Crowley Vale, sold a Droughtmaster bull for $2420. Noel Sippel, Winwill, sold Brangus cows for $2030 and heifers for $1700. Casey and Felicia Jackson, Thornlands, sold Angus cows and calves for $2100, cows for $1980 and Angus yearling males for $1620.
WR Carkeet, Coominya, sold a Droughtmaster bull for $2030. Steven Little, Hattonvale, sold a line of Brangus steers, eight to 10 months, for $1575. Josh Sippel, Caboolture, sold Hereford cross cows and calves for $2500. Mick Brennan, Lower Tent Hill, sold a pen of Santa cross steers, eight to 10 months, for $1540.
Jessica Lyons, Thornton, sold Limousin steer calves for $1590. Red River Beef, Calvert, sold Murray Grey store cows for $1680. THG Livestock, Wamuran, sold Brangus heifers for $1900 and Brahman males for $1570 and $1500. Peter Jackwitz, Laidley, sold Santa weaner steers for $1650 and $1440.
Roseburn Farming, Thornton, sold Angus cross steers, seven to eight months, for $1430. Myrelle Christensen, Rosevale, sold Hereford cross weaner steers for $1500 and $1470. Val Reichle, Moore, sold seven-month-old male calves for $1520. G and B Christensen, Monsildale, sold Charbray store calves, with steers making $1260 and heifers $930.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.