Condamine Ponds: Negotiations continue on Southern Downs irrigation farm

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
August 19 2022 - 3:00am
NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the highly productive Southern Downs irrigation property Condamine Ponds, after it was passed in at auction for $7.2 million.

