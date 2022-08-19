NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the highly productive Southern Downs irrigation property Condamine Ponds, after it was passed in at auction for $7.2 million.
Located in Elbow Valley at Murrays Bridge about 20km south east of Warwick, the 195 hectare (481 acre) property in seven titles was offered with 1330 megalitres of water.
The property features a 5.5km frontage to the Condamine River. Water is also sourced from bores and overland flow.
There is about 160ha under cultivation including about 22ha of lucerne, with the balance of the property fenced off for cattle.
The large five bedroom weatherboard homestead is surrounded by established gardens complete with feature ornamental white cedar tree.
Other Improvements include a one bedroom cottage, sheds, fuel tank, five 100 tonne silos, and an old dairy.
Contact Scott Mann, 0427 814 444, Cec Mann Real Estate, or Stuart Bond, 0419 677 775, Stuart Bond Real Estate.
