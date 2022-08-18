Queensland Country Life
North Qld's Camel Creek sold after auction with more than 2250 cattle

Updated August 18 2022 - 3:02am, first published 3:00am
Nutrien Harcourts: North Queensland property Camel Creek has sold soon after it was auctioned in Townsville on Thursday.

WESTERN Grazing has secured North Queensland property Camel Creek Station on a walk in, walk out basis soon after it was passed it at auction on Thursday.

Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

