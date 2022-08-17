Weaner steers crack 700c at Roma

A total of 2905 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 702c and averaged 652c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 692c and averaged 578c, steers 280-330kg reached 672c and averaged 604c, and steers 330-400kg reached 604c and averaged 510c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 482c averaging 445c.
Dart Pastoral Company, Springbok, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 702c reaching $1407 to average $1366.
WB and MG Graham, Catherinvale, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 678c reaching $1485 to average $1485. The Angus cross heifers sold to 596c reaching $1263 to average $1263.
Highland Cattle Co, Colroy, Injune, sold Simmental cross steers to 672c reaching $2174 to average $2009. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 560c reaching $1710 to average $1569.
Peter Williams sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 672c reaching $2059 to average $1714.
Maranoa Downs Grazing Co, Ravenscourt, Mitchell, sold Euro cross steers to 668c reaching $1978 to average $1844. The Euro cross heifers reached 618c topping at $1593 to average $1543.
RW and KE Thorne, Holmleigh, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 656c reaching $2031 to average $1818. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold 602c reaching $1622 to average $1374.
AT and PL Byrne, Ninnys, Roma, sold Angus steers to 650c reaching $2247 to average $1848.
Biddenham Pastoral Co Pty Ltd, Biddenham, Augathella, sold Simbrah cross steers to 650c reaching $1267 to average $1267.
RW and GE Jackson, Maintop, Injune, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 642c reaching $2100 to average $1991.
Yvonne Johnson, Innesvale, Gunnewin, sold Hereford steers to 618c reaching $1940 to average $1757. The Hereford heifers sold to 574c reaching $1582 to average $1492.
Boongargil Pastoral Co, Ellangowan, Augathella, sold Shorthorn cross steers to 586c reaching $2292 to average $1830.
DWA and CM Meurant sold Angus cross steers to 564c reaching $1749 to average $1611.
JW Blackburn, Mt. Bindango, Roma, sold Charolais steers to 550c reaching $1756 to average $1602. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 570c reaching $1773 to average $1531.
MP and CA Stafford, Cooinda, Yuleba, sold Charolais cross steers to 540c reaching $2030 to average $2025.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 608c and averaged 507c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 618c and averaged 518c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 586c, averaging 481c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 526c, averaging 472c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 458c, averaging 410c.
WA and KE Freeman, Meeleebee Downs, Wallumbilla, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 586c reaching $1851 to average $1517.
LR Cormack, The Manoa, Wallumbilla, sold Angus heifers to 550c reaching $1723 to average $1629.
WJ and EA Martyn, Canowindra, Roma, sold Simmental cross heifers to 448c reaching $2375 to average $2375.
Reynella Grazing Co, Reynella, Charleville, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers to 421c reaching $2321 to average $2138. The Droughtmaster cross cows sold to 389c reaching $2538 to average $2318.
Bindango Pty Ltd, Bindango, Roma, sold Charolais cross heifers to 420c reaching $2612 to average $2156. The Brahman cows reached 364c reaching $1966 to average $1927.
Glenrowan Grazing Co, Glenrowan, Morven, sold Braford heifers to 415c reaching $2159 to average $1927. The Braford cows sold to 385c reaching $2571 to average $2330.
Cows 330-400kg reached 346c and averaged 256c, cows 400-500kg topped at 390c, averaging 319c, cows 500-600kg topped at 394c, averaging 364c, and cows over 600kg topped at 420c, averaging 385c.
KC Chandler, Glentulloch, Injune, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 420c reaching $2646 to average $2092.
Rockton Grazing, Surat, sold Charolais cross cows to 385c reaching $2293 to average $1965.
Maranoa Downs Grazing Co, Ravenscourt, Mitchell, sold Simmental cross cows to 385c reaching $2239 to average $2004.
