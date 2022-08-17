Moreton market stronger

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 218 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.
A good quality yarding of cattle came to hand and sold to a stronger market across the board.
A smaller yarding of cows sold to a dearer market. The bull market showed the biggest improvement this week, rising 20-30 cents. Quality heavy bullocks improved 10-20 cents.
Limited feeders were offered but remained firm on last week's strong rates. Well bred weaners were keenly sought after by restockers and followed a dearer trend.
Weaner steers from Noel and Robyn Benfer sold for 547.2c/kg to return $1240. Adam Haack sold light weaner steers for 561.2c to realise $1110. Weaner heifers from Tammye Conroy made 511.2c to come back at $1195.
Tim and Jennifer Grabasch consigned feeder steers that sold to 505.2c to return $1774. Four tooth and six tooth ox from Andrew and Petrina Elsley sold for 401.2c or $2595 and 375.2c or $2574, respectively. Eight tooth ox from the Ladbrook Family sold to 365.2c to return $2793.
Graham McPherson sold six tooth pasture heifers for 348.2c to come back at $1841. Heavy cows from Jim and Janice Spreadborough made 327.2c to return $2666. Steven Finch sold medium weight cows for 318.2c to realise $1575. A bull from Karreman Quarries sold for 302.2c to return $3188.
