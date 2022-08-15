Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Sculptures Out Back winners announced at grand opening in Roma

Penelope Arthur
By Penelope Arthur
Updated August 15 2022 - 6:35am, first published 5:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A stunning sculpture designed to reflect the birdlife of the Maranoa region has claimed the top award at the opening of the 2022 Sculptures Out Back Exhibition in Roma on the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penelope Arthur

Penelope Arthur

ACM National Agricultural News Editor

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.