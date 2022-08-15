Restockers target light yearling steers at Toowoomba

The supply of stock at Toowoomba remained unchanged at 138 head. The regular panel of export buyers plus feeder operators and restockers were in attendance and operating.
There was a wide variation in quality across all classes and this was reflected in prices recorded.
The well bred lines continued to receive strong support from feeder operators and restockers with some small improvements in places.
The handful of cows experienced very little change in price.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 566c to average 526c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 515c to 546c/kg. However restockers were the major buyers in this weight range and paid from 580c to 594c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 476c with the very occasional sale to 538c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers averaged 477c and made to 486c, with poor quality lines to processors at 320c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed made to 452c to average 426c with poor quality lines to processors at 283c/kg.
Medium weight cows made to 286c and heavy weights made to 310c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 242c/kg.
