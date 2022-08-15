Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Yearling restocker steers reach 594c at Toowoomba

August 15 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Restockers target light yearling steers at Toowoomba

The supply of stock at Toowoomba remained unchanged at 138 head. The regular panel of export buyers plus feeder operators and restockers were in attendance and operating.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.