Analysis

Australia's wheat crop expected to be above 30 million tonnes.

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
August 19 2022 - 11:00pm
Australia on track for another massive wheat crop

The return of regular rain in recent weeks across Australia's east and west coasts will see wheat production forecasts consolidate comfortably above 30 million tonnes.

