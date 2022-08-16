Heifers 357kg sell $600 over reserve

Queensland cattle numbers totalled 3270 head last week, back 1040 head from the previous week.
PTIC cows and heifers registered the largest decline in numbers while young weaner heifer numbers doubled.
PTIC cows averaged $2316/hd, back $444. From Toobeah, a line of Charolais/Charolais cross cows PTIC to Angus bulls, aged six to 14 years and averaging 584kg lwt returned $2700/hd, $900 over the reserve price.
Steers 200-280kg kicked $133 higher to $1605/hd with a 95 per cent clearance rate for the 724 head offered. From Condamine, a line of 120 Angus steers aged six to nine months and averaging 276kg lwt returned $1850/hd.
Feeder steers over 400kg rose $69, to $2218/hd. From Winton, a line of 312 Charbray/Charolais cross steers aged 14-28 months and averaging 419kg lwt returned $2160/hd, $360 over the reserve price.
Heifers 200-280kg averaged $1575/hd, up $149. From Winton a line of 151 Charolais cross/Charbray heifers aged six to 16 months weighing 263kg lwt returned $1350/hd.
Heifers 330-400kg averaged $168 higher, to $2103/hd. From Yelarbon, a line of 37 Angus heifers aged 12-13 months and averaging 357kg lwt returned the top price of $2400/hd, $600 over the reserve price.
Queensland sheep and lamb numbers totalled 3868 head last week, back 1200 from the previous week.
SIL Merino ewes were the dominant category, accounting for almost two thirds of the catalogue.
Merino wether lambs sold from $85-$124/hd to average $104/hd. From Thallon a line of 330 store wether lambs weighing 33kg lwt returned $85/hd and will travel to Longreach.
SIL Merino ewes ranged from $145-$257/hd, to average $180, easing $1. From Dirranbandi a line of rising seven-year-old Merino ewes, SIL to Border Leicester rams, weighing 62kg lwt returned $165/hd and are headed south to a buyer in NSW.
