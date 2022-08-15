Good yarding of weaners offered at Monto

KellCo Rural Agencies yarded 457 head for the fortnightly fat and store sale at Monto last week.
Cattle were drawn from all local areas along with the Boyne Valley, Banana, Moura and Biloela.
A small selection of fat cattle came to hand along with a good yarding of weaners.
Braford cross bull account Galloway Pastoral sold to 366.2c at 440kg for $1611.28.
Brahman steers account N Mossman sold to 340.2c at 615kg for $2092.23.
Charolais cross steers account A Peardon sold to 339.2c at 668kg for $2266.99.
Brahman cows account PJ and SE Gray sold to 309.2c at 543kg for $1679.99.
Droughtmaster cows account of Black and Gold Dairies sold to 316.2c at 562kg for $1778.63.
Braford cross steers account DC Wyatte sold to 642.2c at 237kg for $1525.23.
Droughtmaster steers account Ashenhurst Partnership sold to 614.2c at 244kg for $1500.95.
Simmental steers account TM Reimer sold to 614.2c at 290kg for $1781.18.
Simmental steers account RM and LK Reimer sold to 614.2c at 277kg for $1701.33.
Droughtmaster steers account SP and HO Mossman sold to 548.2c at 295kg for $1620.62.
Charolais steers account TS Bourke sold to 552.2c at 327kg for $1808.46.
Droughtmaster cross heifers account PG and DL Sinclair sold to 460c at 345kg for $1587.
Simmental heifers account RM and LK Reimer sold to 470.2c at 245kg for $1151.99.
Simmental heifers account Hampson Grazing sold to 478.2c at 262kg for $1255.28.
Brangus heifers account G and J Pierce sold to 504.2c at 188kg for $950.78.
Droughtmaster cross cows and calves account Craig Lang sold to $2200.
