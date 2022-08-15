Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Braford cross weaner steers sell to 642c for $1525 at Monto

August 15 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Good yarding of weaners offered at Monto

KellCo Rural Agencies yarded 457 head for the fortnightly fat and store sale at Monto last week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.