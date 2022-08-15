There were 207 head were yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last Tuesday.
Spirited competition between local and western buyers saw a substantial increase in prices.
HB Investments, Carters Ridge, sold a line of Santa steers for $1680. Peter Klein, Cedarton, sold Euro steers, seven to eight months, for $1445. Shannon Farley, Kenilworth, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1480.
Montrose Trust, Eumundi, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1480 and $1420. Bill Noonan, Dulong, sold mixed breed cows for $1700 and $1560. Matthew Trace, Moy Pocket, sold dairy vealer calves for $920. Neville Barsby, Imbil, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1700.
Murree Young, Federal, sold Droughtmaster heifer calves for $895. Greg Edwards, Gympie, sold a pen of Hereford steer calves for $1200. Peter Rough, Moy Pocket, sold Speckle Park heifer calves for $1000.
