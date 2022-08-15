Queensland Country Life
Santa steers sell for $1680 at Eumundi

August 15 2022 - 6:00am
Backgrounder steers that sold for $1680 at Eumundi.

There were 207 head were yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last Tuesday.

