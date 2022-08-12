As the cattle rolled into the Ekka for the first day of judging last Thursday, accounting, audit and consulting firm, Mazars brought together industry producers and professionals to celebrate Australia's thriving Beef sector at their annual Beef Appreciation Night held at riverfront restaurant, Navala Churrascaria.
The event saw cricketing legend, Ian Healy take the stage as MC for the evening and those attending were not left hungry with a series of beef dishes cooked using the restaurant's ancient cooking techniques, each cut presented by Navala Head Chef, David Kim.
The beef for the event was supplied by Mazars client and well known beef industry identify, Bryce Camm, Camm Agricultural Group.
Mazars managing partner and head of the agribusiness division, John Kotzur, said Mazars was keen to continually evolve to meet the challenges of the beef industry.
"We are consistently investing in resources to support our clients to access funding to innovate, prepare for the next generation through succession planning, capitalise on sustainable farming opportunities, recover from natural disasters and access grants and incentives to support business growth," he said.
