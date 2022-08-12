Queensland Country Life
Mazars Ekka drinks encourage true beef appreciation

Penelope Arthur
Penelope Arthur
August 12 2022 - 5:00am
As the cattle rolled into the Ekka for the first day of judging last Thursday, accounting, audit and consulting firm, Mazars brought together industry producers and professionals to celebrate Australia's thriving Beef sector at their annual Beef Appreciation Night held at riverfront restaurant, Navala Churrascaria.

