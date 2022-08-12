Queensland Country Life
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock make 678c, average 609c at Dalby

August 12 2022 - 2:00am
Light yearling steers and heifers average over 60c/kg better at Dalby

The number of cattle penned at Dalby on Wednesday remained relatively close to the previous week's level at 2986 head, with 2311 from the local supply area and 672 from far western Queensland.

