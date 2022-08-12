Light yearling steers and heifers average over 60c/kg better at Dalby

The number of cattle penned at Dalby on Wednesday remained relatively close to the previous week's level at 2986 head, with 2311 from the local supply area and 672 from far western Queensland.
The Victorian export processors from the previous week returned and continued to be very active in the market along with the regular export processors and feeder operators plus restockers, however one major Queensland export processor remains absent from the market.
Light weight yearling steers and heifers returning to the paddock averaged over 60c/kg better. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged 40c/kg dearer. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed experienced very little change in price. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 20c to 60c/kg dearer.
Cows to export processors continued to receive stronger support from southern operators and lifted in price by 13c to 19c/kg, on top of previous weeks improvements. However PTIC cows returning to the paddock were considerably dearer.
A large sample of light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 678c to average 609c/kg. Medium weight yearling steers to feed averaged from 501c to 541c with sales to 558c, with some returning to the paddock at 590c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 500c to average 454c/kg. Light weight yearling heifers made to the occasional 580c with a large sample averaging 523c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 475c to 498c with sales to 520c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 461c/kg.
A few bullocks made to 418c to average 401c/kg. Heavy weight PTIC cows returning to the paddock made to 434c a large sample averaging 407c/kg. A large selection of good heavy weight cows to export processors made to a top of 376c to average 360c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to an isolated 340c/kg. Cows and calves made to $2400/unit.
