Light yearling steers and heifers average over 60c/kg better at Dalby

A large sample of light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 678c to average 609c/kg. Medium weight yearling steers to feed averaged from 501c to 541c with sales to 558c, with some returning to the paddock at 590c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 500c to average 454c/kg. Light weight yearling heifers made to the occasional 580c with a large sample averaging 523c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 475c to 498c with sales to 520c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 461c/kg.