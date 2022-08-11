The Hazeldean team have smashed their Northern Performance Angus bull sale average by $2000, recording a record average price of $19,100.
The Litchfield family achieved a 100 per cent clearance of the 190 bulls offered in their Drillham sale.
Vendor Jim Litchfield said it was great to see repeat buyers coming back to the sale, as well as a continuing rise in prices and popularity for the Angus breed.
"I was very pleased with the sale, it all went very well," he said.
"We increased the numbers on what we were selling last year and bettered the average so that was a good result.
"There were plenty of repeat buyers which we were really glad to see. This is our 28th year that we've been having a sale up here so it's nice to see those buyers coming back year on year.
"The demand is there and we're supplying to it so, so far so good.
"The premium for the Angus product is hanging around and getting stronger, so that's a really good, solid market indicator to encourage people to breed Angus cattle."
Lot number 56, Hazeldean R61, was sold to Kotupuna Grazing, Ebor NSW, for a record top-price of $38,000, surpassing last year's top of $37,000.
The standout son of Rennylea Norl519 and Hazeldean N54 weighed in at a whopping 914kg, with a scrotal circumference of 41cm, rib fat measurement of 11mm, EMA of 128 sq cm and 6.8 per cent intramuscular fat (IMF) scan.
Mike Buys of Kotupuna Grazing said it was the sires IMF value, coupled with his large frame, that made him the most desirable bull in the catalogue and "a rare find."
"There's very few bulls that are going to have a reasonably high IMF and incredible growth like him," he said.
"We like to support Hazeldean because they've also got some of the best marbling bulls around."
Kotupuna Grazing purchased 11 bulls at an average price of $26,909.
There was plenty of bulk buying action with 11 buyers taking home a draft of five or more bulls.
Bulk buyer Institutional Investments, Roma Downs, purchased 13 bulls at an average of $23,807.
Ben Whipp said the family had been buying from the Hazeldean sale for a number of years, and this year they were chasing "big, growthy bulls."
"We were really happy with the bulls we bought today, they're very suitable for what we want to do and they were were well priced," he said.
"The premium is there for the feeder steers at the moment so people are willing to pay a bit more for the bulls."
Mr Whipp said the bulls they purchased would go back to Roma and Surat, over Angus and Ultrablack cows.
Other bulk buyers included Harrow Grazing, Arcadia Valley, who purchased 11 bulls at an average of $17,681, and the Poole family, Prairie, who bought 10 bulls at an average of $22,800.
Bulls went to Roma, Richmond, Arcadia Valley, Moonie, Springsure, Condamine, Prairie, Warwick, Surat, Bauhinia, Injune, Taroom, Drilham, Blackall, Hughenden, Goondiwindi, Wallumbilla, Amby, St George, Crows Nest, Toowoomba, Gin Gin, Dalveen, Windera, Millmerran, Jackson, Theodore, Yalarbon, as well as Casino, Ebor, and Armidale in New South Wales.
