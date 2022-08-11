The Australian Lot Feeders' Association has named the national finalists in its Excellence in Feedlot Education Medal that seeks out individuals with a commitment to continual learning within the feedlot industry.
The Medal, proudly sponsored by Zoetis, has been a longstanding avenue for the lot feeding industry to recognise and reward individuals who demonstrate excellence in feedlot operational skills and who value career development through training.
Entrants must outline how, after participating in a nominated training course(s), they have made changes to their ways of working or practices on site, to improve day-to-day operations. Finalists are then invited to demonstrate these through the second-round judging that takes place via a workplace interview.
The Finalists in the ALFA Excellence in Feedlot Education Medal 2022 are:
ALFA President, Barb Madden, says the Medal is an important part of ALFA's wider Recognition of Excellence Program and supports the Association's quest to provide a clear career pathway, through training, professional development opportunities and strong networks for the sector's prospective and current employees.
"There are over 2,000 people employed directly by feedlots in this country, and it is our mission to foster excellence in skills," Mrs Madden said.
Together with Meat & Livestock Australia, ALFA has invested heavily in skills and training culminating in the development of the feedlot-specific training and careers platform, Feedlot TECH, and online courses.
"It is pleasing to see the variety of courses the finalists have chosen to nominate in their entries this year, it shows they are hungry to continually learn and develop and are benefiting from Feedlot TECH, she said.
"The feedlot industry is forever evolving, innovating and adopting new technologies; so it is important our people are always learning and that we are offering training fit for purpose."
The Medal was last awarded in 2021 to Brenton Watterson, Livestock Manager at AACo - Aronui in Queensland who had graduated from TAFE with a Cert III Feedlot Operations - Pen Riders.
The winner receives an engraved Medal, $750 in prize money and a complimentary registration to an ALFA training course in 2023, and invited to select sessions within ALFA's Margin & People Management Course courtesy of Zoetis.
The winner will be awarded at ALFA's BeefEx 22 Conference to be held at the Brisbane Showgrounds, Queensland on 18-20 October 2022.
