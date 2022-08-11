Queensland Country Life
Three finalists in the ALFA Excellence in Feedlot Education have been announced

By Helen Walker
Bec Donnelly, operations Manager, Roma Feedlot & Spelling Yards QLD Nominated Training: ALFA MPM Program, ALFA Animal Welfare Officer Accredited Training, MLA Antimicrobial Stewardship Online Training, Feedlot TECH Online Training Courses.

The Australian Lot Feeders' Association has named the national finalists in its Excellence in Feedlot Education Medal that seeks out individuals with a commitment to continual learning within the feedlot industry.

