The cattle market was much stronger across the board at the Biggenden fortnightly cattle sale on Monday.
Co-principal of Burnett Livestock and Realty, James Cochrane said there was strength both with the meatworks and backgrounder markets.
He said he felt producers were now past the negativity surrounding foot and mouth disease and were looking forward to spring, which is just around the corner.
A highlight was a line of store Charbray cows on account of the Clementson family of Capricorn Estates, Brooweena selling for 312.2c/kg or $1746/head, which sold to restockers.
Cattle were drawn from Wandoan, Monto, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Hivesville, Proston, Wondai, Goomeri, Eumundi, Kin Kin, Imbil, Miriam Vale, Rosedale, Hervey Bay, Tiaro and all local areas.
Four and six-tooth Droughtmaster cross bullocks from Woodgate sold for 365c/$2218/head while eight tooth Brangus bullocks from Wondai sold for 355c/$1820/head.
Four-tooth Santa Gertrudis bullocks from Binjour sold for 359c/ to return $2227/head.
Droughtmaster cows from Gayndah sold for 332c/$2076/head. Santa Gertrudis cross cows from Wandoan sold for 328c/$2338. Droughtmaster cows from Maryborough sold for 325c/$1804 head. Santa Gertrudis cows from Proston sold for 326c/$1940/head.
A line of Droughtmaster cows from Mount Perry sold for 317c/$2035/head. Large frame Charbray store cows from Brooweena sold for 312c/$1746/head.
Charbray cows and calves from Brooweena sold for $2700/head and the Droughtmaster cows for $2550/head.
Two-tooth Charolais cross steers from Woolooga made for 482c to return $1952/head. Milk and two-tooth Droughtmaster steers from Coringa sold for 472c/$2152/head.
Quality milk-tooth Angus steers from Mundubbera sold for 518c/$1761/head while milk-tooth Senepol steers from Bundaberg sold for 480c to return $1761head.
Milk-tooth Droughtmaster steers from Mount Perry sold for 482c/$1672head. Milk-tooth Charolais steers from Brooweena sold for 468c/$2341/head.
Santa Gertrudis weaner steers from Bargara sold from 588c and 642c to return between$1377/head and $1534/head.
Ultrablack weaner steers from Ban Ban Spring sold from 578c and 592c realising from/$1239 to $15423/head.
Santa Gertrudis weaner steers from Proston sold for 596c/$1301head.
Droughtmaster weaner steers from Mount Perry sold for 598c and returned from $1182 to1574/head while Brangus weaner steers from Wondai sold for 584c/$1425/head.
Milk tooth Charbray heifers from Bucca sold for 422c/$1599 and the Droughtmaster cross heifers sold for 416c/$1578 head.
Milk tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Mount Perry sold for 426c/$1420/head. Milk tooth Charolais cross heifers from Bundaberg sold for 412c/$1628/head.
Santa Gertrudis weaner heifers from Bargara sold for 538c/$1327, while Droughtmaster weaner heifers from Imbil sold for 498c/$1087. Santa Gertrudis weaner heifers from Monto sold for 512c/$1173. Droughtmaster weaner heifers from Maryborough sold for 500c/$953. Red Brahman weaner heifers from Hivesville sold for 490c/$846.
