Weaner steers reach 662c at Roma

A total of 2664 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 620c and averaged 602c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 662c and averaged 604c, steers 280-330kg reached 626c and averaged 530c, and steers 330-400kg reached 580c and averaged 443c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 476c averaging 431c.
Abbieglassie Grazing Co, Abbieglassie, Mitchell, sold Simmental cross steers to 662c reaching $1850 to average $1533. LJ and SA Schelberg, Dumfries, Muckadilla, sold Angus cross steers to 626c reaching $1751 to average $1622. The Angus cross heifers sold to 560c reaching $1390 to average $1390.
MLA and JL Morton, Wallumbilla, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 612c reaching $1647 to average $1522. D and C Goddard, Eucumbene, Bollon, sold Charbray steers to 610c reaching $1631 to average $1494. The Charbray heifers sold to 520c reaching $1594 to average $1361.
WJ and EC Groat Family Trust, Lorraine, Roma, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 600c reaching $1900 to average $1487. 1940 Grazing Company, Bowood, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 598c reaching $1793 to average $1612. AR and TM Marsh, Hillsborough Stn, St George, sold Angus cross steers to 580c reaching $1949 to average $1779. The Angus cross heifers sold to 528c reaching $1601 to average $1557.
Australia Aulong Auniu Wang Operations, Oakpark, Charleville sold Angus cross steers to 528c reaching $2060 to average $1472. The Angus cross heifers sold to 500c reaching $1665 to average $1369. The Droughtmaster cross cows sold to 364c reaching $2452 to average $2123.
LT and ML Price, Mt. Hope, Wallumbilla, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 480c reaching $2060 to average $1932. Hivue Ag P/L, Hivue, Surat, sold Charolais cross steers to 476c reaching $2142 to average $2016. Mayne Pastoral, Coolamon, Dulacca sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 462c reaching $2174 to average $2174.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 500c and averaged 428c, heifers 200- 280kg topped at 560c and averaged 505c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 550c, averaging 475c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 486c, averaging 415c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 466c, averaging 404c.
Meeleebee Downs sold Angus cross heifers to 552c reaching $1631 to average $1420.WG Jackson, Maintop North, Injune, sold Angus cross heifers to 490c reaching $1491 to average $1491. Arbroath Grazing Co, Roma, sold Hereford cross heifers to 410c reaching $2850 to average $2574. The Hereford cross cows sold to 360c reaching $3090 to average $2273.
Cows 330-400kg reached 336c and averaged 284c, cows 400- 500kg topped at 368c, averaging 308c, cows 500-600kg topped at 360c, averaging 334c, and cows over 600kg topped at 364c, averaging 348c.
DJ and JF Goodman, Eulalie, Mungindi, sold Angus cows to 368c reaching $2420 to average $2103. Argylla Mountains Pastoral, Glencoe, Mount Isa, sold Brangus cows to 359c reaching $1790 to average $1461. TM Mackie and LS Clover, Bonella, Charleville, sold Droughtmaster cross cows to 358c reaching $2065 to average $1579.
Dart Pastoral Company, Springbok, Injune, sold Droughtmaster cross cows to 357c reaching $2326 to average $2061. R and J Underwood, Pine Hills, Wallumbilla, sold Droughtmaster cows to 350c reaching $2388 to average $2314.
