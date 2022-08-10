Queensland Country Life
Simmental cross weaner steers reach 662c, average 604c at Roma

August 10 2022 - 2:00am
Weaner steers reach 662c at Roma

A total of 2664 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.

