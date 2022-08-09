An equal top price of $36,000 was achieved twice at the inaugural JK Cattle Company's Angus and Brangus bull sale conducted by Justin and Kate Boshammer.
There was standing room only in the couple's newly minted sale complex at Camilaroi West, near Condamine, with buying support operating from all parts of Queensland.
Overall the sale resulted with 56 bulls selling for an average of $18,410.
In a breakdown of the sale analysis, 35 two year old Angus bulls sold to average $20,314, with a top $36,000 twice, while 13 Brangus bulls in the same age group topped at $29,000 to average $16,230.
Four yearling Angus bulls sold to a top price of $24,000 to average $19,000 and four yearling bulls topped at $10,000 to average $8250.
New buyers, Leon and Mitch Burton, Moola Creek Angus, Rangemore selected JK Cattle Co Richmond R613, a lovely soft son Kelly Angus Kodak from Glenloch-JK Barra P636.
The Burtons said he was the right bull for them, as they thought the bull had everything they were looking for.
Central Queensland cattleman Ted Murphy, Tayglen, Dysart, was active and finished with two bulls including the equal top price seller JK Cattle Co Raindance R704, a son of Glenoch Kallangur K112, from a Glenoch Doris cow.
Mr Murphy also selected JK Cattle Co Russell R708 for $28,000
The top priced Brangus bull was JK Cattle Co Rafael R536 (P), a son of Bimbadeen Picus P) and bought by Stuart and Kirra Reddan, Bogarella, Augathella. The Reddans also added JKCattle Co Rollinstone for $18,000.
Co-principal Kate Boshammer said it was pleasing to achieve a new top price of $36,000 twice at their inaugural sale.
"We had a combination of repeat clients and welcomed some new clients to make the sale successful," Kate said.
"We recorded a great average to kick off our inaugural sale in our new sale venue."
Selling Ray White Rural Dalby with guest auctioneer Wayne York.
