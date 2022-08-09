Queensland Country Life
Justin and Kate Boshammer average $18,410 at inaugural sale

Helen Walker
Helen Walker
August 9 2022
Equal top price at $36,000 was JK Cattle Co Richmond R613, and is pictured with Kate and Justin Boshammer, buyer Mitch Burton Moola Creek Angus, Rangemore, and David Felsch, Ray White Rural, Dalby. Pictures Helen Walker.

An equal top price of $36,000 was achieved twice at the inaugural JK Cattle Company's Angus and Brangus bull sale conducted by Justin and Kate Boshammer.

