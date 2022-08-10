Quality lines of restockers in demand at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 214 head at Moreton on Tuesday.
A reduced number of cows came to hand but included more quality cows, selling to a strong panel of buyers.
Feeder cattle sold fully firm as did quality lines of restockers.
Weaner steers from Stewart and Shala Ashton sold to 527.2c/kg to return $1568. Peter and Annmarie Rachow sold light weaner steers for 509.2c to realise $1371 and weaner heifers for 463.2c or $1100.
Qld Natural Beef consigned feeder heifers that made 415.2c or $1453, heavy feeder steers that sold to 457.2c or $2100 and medium cows that sold for 335.2c or $1860. Heavy feeder steers from Ian and Ann Kenman made 449.2c to return $2226.
Diane Bird sold 6 tooth pasture heifers for 394.2c or $1892 and a bull for 283.2c that made $1812. Pens of cows from Graham and Leanne Bischoff made 324.2c to realise $2003. Syd Beutel sold heavy cows for 303.2c to return 2304.
