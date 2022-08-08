Strong restocker support at Toowoomba

A return to more wet weather across the supply area reduced the number of stock at Toowoomba on Monday to 134 head. A fair panel of buyers was present and active in the market. The trend of young cattle in the largest numbers continued, with no grown steers and bullocks and only a handful of cows penned. Prices for yearling steers to feed for the domestic market improved by 10c to 11c/kg pushed on by stronger restocker support. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed went against this trend and sold to a cheaper market. A small selection of yearling heifers also experienced some small improvements in price. Similar to the previous week cows were too small in numbers to reliably quote.
Yearling steers in the 280 to 330kg range to feed averaged 516c and made to 546c, while a few in the same weight range returning to the paddock made to 565c to average 518c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 407c and made to 450c/kg. A small selection of yearling heifers to feed averaged from 404c to 424c with sales to 438c/kg. The very occasional heavy weight yearling heifer to feed made to 448c/kg.
A few cows sold from 234c to 254c/kg. Heavy heifers sold to $1792. Heavy feeder steers sold to $1980.
Trade weight feeder steers a/c GC and WK Motley, Plainby, sold to $1946. South Devon steers a/c S and D Welke, Goombungee sold to $2059.
Heavy trade weight heifers sold to $1954. Angus steer a/c Vince Altass, Anduramba, sold to 546c/kg. Lightweight store steers sold to $1315.
