Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Yearling steers 280-330kg returning to the paddock reach 565c at Toowoomba

August 8 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strong restocker support at Toowoomba

A return to more wet weather across the supply area reduced the number of stock at Toowoomba on Monday to 134 head. A fair panel of buyers was present and active in the market. The trend of young cattle in the largest numbers continued, with no grown steers and bullocks and only a handful of cows penned. Prices for yearling steers to feed for the domestic market improved by 10c to 11c/kg pushed on by stronger restocker support. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed went against this trend and sold to a cheaper market. A small selection of yearling heifers also experienced some small improvements in price. Similar to the previous week cows were too small in numbers to reliably quote.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.