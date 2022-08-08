Strong restocker support at Toowoomba

A return to more wet weather across the supply area reduced the number of stock at Toowoomba on Monday to 134 head. A fair panel of buyers was present and active in the market. The trend of young cattle in the largest numbers continued, with no grown steers and bullocks and only a handful of cows penned. Prices for yearling steers to feed for the domestic market improved by 10c to 11c/kg pushed on by stronger restocker support. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed went against this trend and sold to a cheaper market. A small selection of yearling heifers also experienced some small improvements in price. Similar to the previous week cows were too small in numbers to reliably quote.