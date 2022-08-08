Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness
Analysis

Australia set for largest annual wheat exports

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
Updated August 8 2022 - 5:29am, first published 5:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian wheat exports bounce

Australia is on track for record large wheat exports in the 2021-22 after monthly shipments surged higher in June.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.