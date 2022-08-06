THE Connaught Room at the Pullman Hotel in inner Brisbane swelled with guests on August 5 when the Australian Livestock and Property Agents hosted an informal, if classy evening gathering.
Visitors flocked to the event from near and far, with plenty coming from various centres in Queensland and even more from interstate.
Each marveled at the camaraderie as they swapped stories over a cool drink and tasty food.
Advertisement
ALPA chief executive officer Peter Baldwin was thrilled by the support as agents mingled with producers and industry heavyweights. "This is what it is all about - good people from a good industry having a good time," he said.
Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.
Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.