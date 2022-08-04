A quality line up of Gelbvieh cattle were exhibited at the Royal Queensland Show on Thursday.
The competition saw one of their biggest amount of entries recorded, with 23 head nominated.
The cattle were judged by David Bolton of Congupha, Victoria.
Junior champion bull: Louanneley Scooter, exhibited by Kael Thompson of Louanneley Gelbvieh.
Reserve junior champion bull: Kevlor Shaken S225 ET, exhibited by Annie Minehan.
Junior champion female: Weetalabah Midnight Lady L234, exhibited by John Carter and Julie Nixon, Weetalabah Gelbvieh.
Reserve junior champion female: Midas Emm R031, exhibited by CR Braithwaite.
Senior champion bull: Midas Ruler R24, exhibited by CR Braithwaite.
Reserve senior champion bull: Norolle Remington Ruler R14, exhibited by A J & J C Nixon.
Senior champion female: Weetalabah Atlantis Q219, exhibited by John Carter and Julie Nixon, Weetalabah Gelbvieh.
Reserve senior champion female: Weetalabah Midnight Lady L234, exhibited by John Carter and Julie Nixon, Weetalabah Gelbvieh.
Grand champion bull: Louanneley Scooter, exhibited by Kael Thompson of Louanneley Gelbvieh.
Grand champion female: Weetalabah Atlantis Q219, exhibited by John Carter and Julie Nixon, Weetalabah Gelbvieh.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
