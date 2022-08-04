Queensland Country Life
Home/News

EKKA 2022: Louanneley and Weetalabah studs top exhibitors in the Gelbvieh competition

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated August 4 2022 - 10:53pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grand champion Gelbvieh female Weetalabah Atlantis Q219, and bull calf Truck-Yeah, exhibited and led by John Carter and Julie Nixon of Weetalabah, with daughter Aleacea, and Carole Johns, Guyra, former Gelbvieh Australia CEO. Pictures: Ben Harden

A quality line up of Gelbvieh cattle were exhibited at the Royal Queensland Show on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.