All roads lead to Eidsvold bull sale

GOOD TYPE:4NG R19E Lot 3 Clare Robin Hood is a prime example of the quality being offered at the Eidsvold Saleyards by Clare Charolais and Elridge Charolais. Photo: Supplied

This is branded content for Eidsvold Charolais Bull Sale.

A CATALOGUE of bulls many years in the making will tempt repeat and new buyers to open wallets in Eidsvold next month.

Alan and Natalie Goodland, Clare Charolais, and Ross and Paula Warren, Elridge Charolais, will co-host an auction of 67 prize quality bulls at the Eidsvold Saleyards from noon on Tuesday, September 6.

The Goodlands are looking forward to the sale.



"We look forward to reconnecting with previous buyers as well as meeting any newcomers to the sale. Please feel free to come and catch-up and provide us with any feedback on how the bulls are performing so that we continue to breed quality bulls for you.

MUST SEE: 4NG R13E Lot 12 Clare Superstar (P/S) could be one of the feature lots offered at the Eidsvold Saleyards on behalf of Clare Charolais and Elridge Charolais. Photo: Supplied

"A massive thank-you to everyone who has supported us into our 11th year of sales.

"Our bulls are full of genetic diversity to provide market options but are as consistent as ever. The growth, muscle, softness and functionality of this line-up is something our family is really proud of.

"This is the first year we are offering bulls by 4 Ways Noble Kahn and Moongool Nash.



"These bulls were the second and third highest priced bulls sold in Australia in 2019. They have really individually stamped their progeny with the characteristics we were chasing out of these sires.



HE'S A STAR: 4NG R89E Lot 5 Clare Rock Star (P) is sure to turn heads when presented at the Eidsvold Saleyards by Clare Charolais and Elridge Charolais. Photo: Supplied

"Their sons are thick and mobile whilst retaining plenty of softness and structural soundness that will suit a range of markets in both the stud and commercial industries.

"Our stud cows are run very similar to our commercial herd, in that they are run in big open paddocks, have a calf every year and raise it unassisted.



"We are happy to where we have our stud cows. They are a line of easy doing, structurally sound, tidy uddered and fertile with a good constitution."

IMPRESSIVE: 4NG R71E Lot 4 Clare Russell (Homozygous Polled and R/F) will be among the bulls to be auctioned at the Eidsvold Saleyards on behalf of Clare Charolais and Elridge Charolais. Photo: Supplied

"It is so pleasing to witness the success of so many producers who have sourced bulls from Clare and Elridge over the years.

"This success has in turn driven our families to continually invest in superior genetics to breed bulls that offer a competitive advantage in the commercial and stud sectors.

"We are passionate about what we do and are excited about continual improvement in our offering.

"We always ensure the safe delivery of the bulls from the sale. We are always happy to hold bulls at our properties for longer periods when required."

FIRST RATE: Lot 2 RUU R21E Elridge Rolls Royce (Homozygous Polled) will be a key attraction at the Eidsvold auction. Photo: Supplied

The Warrens are similarly upbeat about the sale, claiming their draft of 39 are as good, if not better, than any they have previously offered to the market.

"It's always a hectic time in preparation," Mr Warren said.

"We cannot wait to actually get the event going and catch-up with a few people again.

"We have really concentrated on breeding functional, profitable cattle in our female herd and with good selection processes these good, young bulls are coming through and I'm really happy with the way they've come together.

IMPOSING: Lot 20 RUU R118E Elridge Raptor (P) (RF) will draw plenty of attention at the Eidsvold auction. Photo: Supplied

"It is as good as any line we have put up for sale in the past and we think they're just getting better every year.

"Obviously we keep selecting for the very best traits and keep trying to progress our cattle.

"We've been doing it for over 30 years and we have a cow herd that's really got a good constitution, able to put up with the ticks, the humidity and everything else that we have here on the coast.

"The energy and the passion we've put into breeding these animals over a long period of time has come through with good fertility, quiet temperaments, softness and overall muscle and that work seems to be paying off.

SO CLASSY: Lot 21 RUU R46E Elridge Reload (P) will be offered for auction at the Eidsvold Saleyards next month. Photo: Supplied

"We are so humbled by the support that we get from people year in, year out and just pleased they get bulls that work for them and they breed the cattle they need to make a profit.

"We certainly welcome new buyers too so they can experience what our bulls are like."

The bulls from both studs are presented clean to move throughout Australia.

It is believed the cattle can be inspected the day before the sale or on the morning of the sale.

The auction will be conducted by Burnett Livestock & Realty and Eidsvold Livestock & Realty with selling also through the AuctionsPlus online platform.