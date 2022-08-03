Weaner steers top at 654c at Roma

A total of 6001 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday. Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 654c and averaged 621c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 654c and averaged 555c, steers 280-330kg reached 602c and averaged 522c, and steers 330-400kg reached 542c and averaged 480c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 480c averaging 411c.
Andromeda Cattle Co, Eddington, Mungallala, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 654c reaching $1516 to average $1390. Gwenbrook Farms, Gwenbrook, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 634c reaching $1801 to average $1475. BJ and PC Harrison, Dunrobin, Dulacca, sold Angus cross steers to 628c reaching $1739 to average $1633. Des and Wendy Jones, Evergreen, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 610c reaching $2209 to average $1603. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 466c reaching $1608 to average $1188. RW and KE Thorne, Holmleigh, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 600c reaching $2125 to average $1749. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 534c reaching $1514 to average $1307. DW and CE Collinson, West Myall, Roma, sold Angus steers to 590c reaching $1531 to average $1531. The Angus heifers sold to 522c reaching $1268 to average $1268. DR Gordon, Perrone, Injune, sold Angus cross steers to 588c reaching $1431 to average $1431. RS Loughnan, Bells Paddock, Roma, sold Charolais steers to 586c reaching $1506 to average $1319. K Fien, Crowman, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 584c reaching $1786 to average $1691. The Charolais cross cows sold to 288c reaching $1700 to average $1700. L Weir, Crowman, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 584c reaching $1679 to average $1536. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 428c reaching $1147 to average $1072. L Adams, Booringa Downs, Mitchell, sold Simmental cross steers to 574c reaching $1625 to average $1625. Shane V Hamlyn sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 558c reaching $1720 to average $1497. Brett and Sandy Southern, Neabul Downs, St George, sold Angus steers to 556c reaching $1663 to average $1370. RL and JD Davidson, Hillandale, Wandoan, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 548c reaching $2098 to average $1793. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 462c reaching $1429 to average $1330.
Sand Country Beef Pty Ltd, Moonah, Injune, sold Angus cross steers to 548c reaching $1908 to average $1665. The Angus cross heifers sold to 446c reaching $1401 to average $1253. China State Farms Australia Pty Ltd, Noella Station, Charleville, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 536c reaching $1727 to average $1624. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 430c reaching $1368 to average $1266. Cloherty family sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 534c reaching $1849 to average $1849. Dart Pastoral Co, Bannockburn Station, Torrens Creek, sold Charolais cross steers to 514c reaching $2024 to average $1643. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 452c reaching $1480 to average $1375. Cowan J Keys sold Brangus cross steers to 504c reaching $1985 to average $1811. EJ and CF Rolfe, Nindinna, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 502c reaching $1885 to average $1741. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 454c reaching $1575 to average $1468. Derbyshire Downs Pastoral Co Pty Ltd, Derbyshire Downs, Augathella, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 502c reaching $1862 to average $1755. Audrey Bell, Alcurah Creek, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 500c reaching $2094 to average $1942. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 460c reaching $1416 to average $1249. Dart Pastoral Co, Thirlstone, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 500c reaching $1664 to average $1630. Karan Pearn sold Charolais cross steers to 478c reaching $2226 to average $2187. Lynette Denton, Lorne Downs, Augathella, sold crossbred steers to 470c reaching $2442 to average $1849. Athelstane Pastoral Co, Athelstane Station, Winton, sold Charolais steers to 438c reaching $2168 to average $1971. Argylla Mountains Pastoral, Glencoe, Mount Isa, sold Brangus steers to 426c reaching $2197 to average $1730.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 500c and averaged 398c, heifers 200- 280kg topped at 534c and averaged 439c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 488c, averaging 420c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 454c, averaging 391c and heifers 400-500kg topped at 420c, averaging 338c.
Cows 330-400kg reached 284c and averaged 242c, cows 400- 500kg topped at 352c, averaging 295c, cows 500-600kg topped at 360c, averaging 308c, and cows over 600kg topped at 348c, averaging 324c.
Kindee Pastoral Co, Muya, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 360c reaching $2401 to average $2049. Tyrconnel Downs Pastoral Co, Tyrconnel Downs, Mungallala, sold Droughtmaster cross cows to 338c reaching $1903 to average $1718. Kindee Pastoral Co, Cowangah, Taroom, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 332c reaching $2263 to average $1801.
