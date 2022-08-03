Weaner steers top at 654c at Roma

Andromeda Cattle Co, Eddington, Mungallala, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 654c reaching $1516 to average $1390. Gwenbrook Farms, Gwenbrook, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 634c reaching $1801 to average $1475. BJ and PC Harrison, Dunrobin, Dulacca, sold Angus cross steers to 628c reaching $1739 to average $1633. Des and Wendy Jones, Evergreen, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 610c reaching $2209 to average $1603. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 466c reaching $1608 to average $1188. RW and KE Thorne, Holmleigh, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 600c reaching $2125 to average $1749. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 534c reaching $1514 to average $1307. DW and CE Collinson, West Myall, Roma, sold Angus steers to 590c reaching $1531 to average $1531. The Angus heifers sold to 522c reaching $1268 to average $1268. DR Gordon, Perrone, Injune, sold Angus cross steers to 588c reaching $1431 to average $1431. RS Loughnan, Bells Paddock, Roma, sold Charolais steers to 586c reaching $1506 to average $1319. K Fien, Crowman, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 584c reaching $1786 to average $1691. The Charolais cross cows sold to 288c reaching $1700 to average $1700. L Weir, Crowman, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 584c reaching $1679 to average $1536. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 428c reaching $1147 to average $1072. L Adams, Booringa Downs, Mitchell, sold Simmental cross steers to 574c reaching $1625 to average $1625. Shane V Hamlyn sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 558c reaching $1720 to average $1497. Brett and Sandy Southern, Neabul Downs, St George, sold Angus steers to 556c reaching $1663 to average $1370. RL and JD Davidson, Hillandale, Wandoan, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 548c reaching $2098 to average $1793. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 462c reaching $1429 to average $1330.