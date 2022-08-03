Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster cross weaner steers reach 654c/$1516 at Roma

August 3 2022 - 1:00am
Weaner steers top at 654c at Roma

A total of 6001 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday. Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 654c and averaged 621c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 654c and averaged 555c, steers 280-330kg reached 602c and averaged 522c, and steers 330-400kg reached 542c and averaged 480c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 480c averaging 411c.

