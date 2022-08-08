Polaris side-by-side youth vehicles protect kids with safety technology features

Polaris has developed a range of sophisticated safety technologies for its Youth SxS models to protect kids while they learn and gain confidence. Picture: Supplied

If you're looking for a new side-by-side vehicle that's going to keep the kids happy as well as safe, then Polaris has the range you need.



The Polaris Youth range of side-by-side vehicles (SxSs) is guaranteed to get kids' pulses racing, but Polaris also leads the industry with its comprehensive and advanced safety technologies that keep them out of harm's way.

Polaris has developed a range of sophisticated safety technologies for its Youth SxS models to protect kids while they learn, helping them build their confidence and skills while parents relax in the knowledge that they're never out of their depth.

Youth RIDE CONTROL

The all-new Polaris RZR 200 EFI buggy is a 180cc, two-seater, 2WD youth model that comes with a number of industry-first 'smart' safety features, including Polaris Youth RIDE CONTROL.

Using the RIDE CONTROL smartphone app, parents can quickly and easily set parameters for their child's SxS that are appropriate for their age, experience and the terrain, while also allowing them to monitor the vehicle's speed and location even when it's out of sight.

The app allows parents to set a maximum top speed and to input a 'geofence', which effectively sets up an electronic border within which their child can safely operate the vehicle. It's even possible to set different speed limits for the SxS dependent on whether the vehicle is inside or outside of the geofence.

Helmet Aware Technology

An approved helmet is also key to keeping your child safe, but Polaris has taken this crucial aspect a step further by introducing 'Helmet Aware Technology'.



The RZR 200 EFI comes with two helmets and an attachable Bluetooth beacon - activate the feature within the RIDE CONTROL app, and the SxS won't start unless it detects that the helmet, or helmets, are within close range. No helmet, no ride - it's that simple.

Add to that the inherently robust nature of the RZR 200 EFI, with its solid doors, sturdy roll cage, grippy 24-inch tyres, generous suspension travel and ground clearance, and bright LED lights, and it's a superb package that lets kids enjoy thrills and build skills in safety, while allowing parents to maintain a watchful eye.

The sturdy design of Polaris Youth SxSs solid doors, sturdy roll cage, and grippy tyres provided a superb package that lets kids enjoy thrills in safety.

Passcode starting

For parents looking for something a little more utilitarian, the Polaris Ranger 150 EFI is a two-seater SxS 2WD youth model with a rear tray and semi-enclosed cabin.

It also comes with Polaris Youth RIDE CONTROL, allowing parents to set speed limits and geofencing boundaries, while also affording location tracking.



The Polaris P.A.S.S. feature is a passcode-protected safe start system that ensures the vehicle can only be driven with your permission, while every Ranger 150 EFI comes complete with two helmets, a safety flag, and a training DVD.

Just like the RZR 200 EFI, the Ranger 150 EFI is built tough with durable, quality components from tip to tail. And it's highly practical too, with a 170kg payload capacity and nearly 23 litres of storage.

Safe from the get-go

Yes, you want your kids to have fun, but you want them to stay safe too. Polaris Youth SxS's let kids experience all the thrills and enjoyment of off-road driving, while supported by the best safety technology available on today's market.

So don't chance it with lesser models that leave kids to fend for themselves - with features like Youth RIDE CONTROL, Helmet Aware Technology, passcode-protected starting, and more, you can be confident your youngster is off on the right track in a Polaris Youth SXS vehicle.

