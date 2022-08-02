Light and medium cows dearer at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 542 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.
A larger yarding of cows came to hand with the light and medium cows selling to a dearer market. Heavier cows and bulls remained firm on last week's rates.
Limited feeders were yarded, selling well. Weaners and restockers were keenly sought after, remaining firm on last week's stronger rates.
Weaner steers from Ross Paddison sold for 535.2c/kg to realise $1598. Kathleen Panitz sold light weaner steers to 531.2c or $1100. Weaner heifers from Terry and Mavis Flynn made 435.2c to return $1392. Greg Shirley sold trade steers to 451.2c or $1714. Pasture heifers (4 tooth) from Ken McBryde made 369.2c or $1882.
A large draft of cattle from Tonkoro Pastoral Co saw pens of cows make 328.2c/$1829, medium cows 314.2c/$1534, and light cows 313.2c/$1287. Glenvale Pastoral Co sold heavy cows for 319.2c to return $1833. Norm Pakleppa sold bulls for 279.2c or $2680 and 249.2c or $2840.
