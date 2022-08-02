Light and medium cows dearer at Moreton

A large draft of cattle from Tonkoro Pastoral Co saw pens of cows make 328.2c/$1829, medium cows 314.2c/$1534, and light cows 313.2c/$1287. Glenvale Pastoral Co sold heavy cows for 319.2c to return $1833. Norm Pakleppa sold bulls for 279.2c or $2680 and 249.2c or $2840.