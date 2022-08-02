Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Medium cows sell for 314c/$1534, light cows make 313c/$1287 at Moreton

August 2 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Light and medium cows dearer at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 542 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.