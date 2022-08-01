There are many ingredients and secrets to baking a champion dark rich fruit cake it and it's the flavour that takes the cake every time according to the the judges.
QCWA cake judge Lilah Fossey and her associate Ann Hadlow, had the difficult task of judging the 2022 Royal Queensland champion dark rich fruit cake exhibited by 11 sub chamber finalists, at the Rocklea Showgrounds last weekend.
The winner of the champion was Sandra Wyatt, who originally was placed second at the Gympie show, and went onto to compete at the Near North Coast Sub chamber, as the first placed winner didn't want to proceed any further in the competition.
This is Mrs Wyatt's second win in almost 20 years of competing.
She initially won in 2019, and was placed third in 2021.
"This win means a great deal," she said.
And while no giving anything away regarding her fruit cake recipe, Mrs Wyatt said she said she does have a secret weapon.
"The judge told me it was full of flavour - so yes, it is something that I add, to give it flavour - but still I am not telling," she said.
Mrs Wyatt and her husband live in a motorhome and do a lot of farm sitting.
"We were looking after a farm at Traveston near Gympie when it was time to bake my cake, so I borrowed the use of the oven," she said.
"I gave our hosts the first attempt, as I wasn't really happy with it, and it was the second one I baked that I nominated in the show.
"It really was a good oven, and it was one that I was used too using so that came in handy."
Judge Lilah Fossey said overall Sandra's cake was exceptional and ticked all the boxes.
"There are many things the judges look for when judging cakes and it includes presentation, and how the cake tin is lined, consistency and inconsistency, fruit distribution and evenly cut fruit," Mrs Fossey said.
Runner up was Katherine Raymont, representing the West Moreton & Brisbane Valley Sub Chamber, while third place was awarded to Nell Blackley representing the South West Sub Chamber.
