Global grains rally on deal doubts

Global grains rally on doubts over Ukraine safe corridor deal

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
August 6 2022 - 3:00am
International grain markets finished sharply higher in the past week on doubts over how much grain will be exported under the freshly signed Ukraine safe corridor agreement as well as crop threatening weather in the United States and Europe.

