Land taxes set to change

The current position is that land tax is assessed on the value of all non-exempt landholding in Queensland (and not elsewhere) at midnight on June 30 each year. Differing thresholds and rates apply depending on whether a taxpayer is an individual, corporation, trustee or absentee. Types of land that are exempt from the calculation include land used as farming (in certain circumstances) and an individual's principal place of residence. The Revenue Amendment Act does not change these thresholds or exemptions.