Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Feral pigs - an economic, environmental and biosecurity risk

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
July 30 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Feral pigs on the rise

There are currently almost more feral pigs in Australia than there are people. Farmers across Queensland have been battling to control pest animals across the board for many years but are particularly concerned that right now the number of feral pigs seem- to be exploding.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.