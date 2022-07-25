Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a dearer market for all descriptions at their weaner and store sale on Saturday.
A quality draft of predominantly Santa cross and Charolais cross weaner steers and heifers came to hand with strong competition from both local and travelled buyers.
Lance Bischoff, Buaraba, sold Santa cross weaner steers for $1820. Angus weaner steers account Longtail Tuna Pty Ltd, Cryna, sold for $1600. Santa cross weaner steers account Terry Bischoff, Buaraba, sold for $1580. Pitana Cattle Partnership, Ingoldsby, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $1520.
Charolais cross weaner steers account Len and Karen Murphy, Cannon Creek, sold for $1480. June Richards, Palen Creek, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $1400. Santa Hereford cross weaner steers sold for $1400. Kite and Coleman, Christmas Creek, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $1400.
A speckle Park cross male calf account Paradise Creek Pastoral, Townson, sold for $1640. The Murphy family, Beebo, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1380. The Murphy family also sold Charbray weaner heifers for $1340.
Lance Bischoff sold Charbray weaner heifers for $1320. Paradise Creek Pastoral sold Limousin weaner heifers for $1330 with one black Limousin heifer with show potential making $1560. Pitana Cattle Partnership sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers for $1200.
Terry Bischoff sold Santa cross weaner heifers for $1180. Santa cross weaner heifers account June Richards sold for $1000. A Limousin cow and calf account Paradise Creek Pastoral sold for $3500. Paradise Creek Pastoral also sold Limousin Cows PTIC for $2310.
Santa cross cows account C and R Watkins Lowood sold for $1710. C and R Watkins also sold a Santa bull for $6100. Brendon and Marnie Scheiwe sold a Droughtmaster bull for $5100.
