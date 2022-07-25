Queensland Country Life
Santa cross weaner steers make $1820 at Beaudesert

July 25 2022 - 11:00pm
Weaner steers topped at $1820 at the Beaudesert weaner and store sale.

Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a dearer market for all descriptions at their weaner and store sale on Saturday.

