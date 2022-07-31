If Donna Dingle has one piece of advice for aspiring Queensland Country Life Showgirl entrants it is to wait until you know the time is right to enter competition.
Donna was 24 when she claimed the 2012 Miss Showgirl title after representing her home town of Monto, and winning the Burnett sub-chamber final.
Advertisement
She said that while there had been pressure from her local show committee earlier on to enter the competition, she held off until the time was right for her.
"It can really be a tough and personal decision to make when there is peer pressure to enter, but you really can't push young women into the competition," Donna said.
"I was really glad I held off until the time was right for me.
"After winning the title it really presented me with many opportunities I would not have normally had."
The former beautician who managed her own salon in Monto said her win was completely unexpected as she was not competitive.
"I really needed that extra push," she said.
Throughout her tenure Donna said she put 110 per cent into her 12 months and did heaps of travelling.
"I went as far north as Cairns show and south to the Sydney Royal, west to Cloncurry and down as far as Goondiwindi and Pittsworth," she said.
"I really met a lot of people and ate a lot of hotdogs as well."
Donna said she looks back at the amazing people she has connected with through her showgirl role who have now become lifelong friends.
"I too, have learned from people who I would never have got to meet, if it wasn't for the competition," she said.
"Also I keep in touch with Alex Turner from Goondiwindi, who was the showgirl runner up in my year."
Donna grew up heavily involved in her local show as a cattle steward, along with showing cattle.
"My Dad was very community minded, and he gave me the encouragement to help whether it was behind the bar, the barbeque, or to man the gate," she said.
Donna moved on from the beauty business, and married Kris in 2015. Together they are regularly seen a shows exhibiting their Redline Brangus cattle.
"My passion for local shows is still there and alive as a competitor these days - it really is the competitors that pull the show together," she said.
Advertisement
She said at the moment, between helping Kris run the family property, showing their stud Brangus and being a mother to Blossom, 4, and Goldie, seven months, her days were pretty full.
"Once the girls get older my plan is to be involved in the show movement."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.