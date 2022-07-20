Processor cows were dearer at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) prime and store sale on Wednesday, where a quality run of Charbray cross cows hit 322.2c/kg.
Good competition in the buyers gallery from both processors and restockers early in the day was sweet reward for vendors like Nebo's Ross and Marcia Flohr of Wontonga Grazing Company who offered 147 Charbray Brahman and Droughtmaster cross cows, which reached 322.2c/kg.
The top Charbray cross pen averaged 636.67kg, to sell to 322.2c/kg and return $2051/hd.
The 147 offering averaged 559.29kg, and sold to 312.15c/kg, for a return of $1745/hd.
The Flohr family's property in Nebo had benefited from around 120 to 130mm of rain in the past couple of weeks and Ross Flohr said the offering were their cull cows from a property they recently purchased.
Nutrien livestock's James Saunders of Mackay said the Wontonga cows were met with very strong demand, which was reflected in the prices.
"The Flohr family of Nebo have offered a good run of prime cows this week and they sold reasonably well at the start of Wednesday sale," Mr Saunders said.
"Wontonga have always presented a good line up of cattle here at the Gracemere saleyards, where they also sell their steers and all their fat cows.
"This quality line up of cows were sold mainly because of they they were dry cows this year and the Flohr family had a lot of cattle coming through this season."
Mr Saunders said the early run of quality cattle sold to a "firm to dearer" trend.
"The job is coming back a little bit," he told Queensland Country Life.
These cows averaged around the mid 320c/kg and that's a really good result.
"I'd say these were the best lineup of cows in the yard this week.
"Wontonga Grazing is in a pretty good position after having a dry wet season."
This week's yarding increased by around 2072 head to 4800, due to the incorporation of a special weaner sale with the regular Wednesday auction.
Morgan Harris, TopX Gracemere, said it gave Central Queensland buyers a chance to secure a wedge of some of the later-season calves that hadn't been offered yet.
"The sale gives our clients an extra market opportunity for the lines, which were penciled in at the beginning of July but were unable to make the sale due to the wet weather," Mr Harris said
A pen of 14 PTIC Brahman cows offered by Hinz Grazing Company of Mornish sold for $1700/hd.
The Bella family of Oben Park, Nebo, sold a line of Brangus light feeder steers to top at 524.2c/kg. The lead pen averaged 409kg to return $1892/hd.
