Wontonga Grazing Charbray cows hit 322.2c/kg at CQLX Prime and Store sale

Updated July 20 2022 - 8:59am, first published 7:00am
Nutrien's Sam Moy, Rockhampton, and James Saunders, Mackay, with a run of 147 prime cows on account of the Flohr family of Wotonga Grazing Company, Nebo. Picture: Ben Harden

Processor cows were dearer at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) prime and store sale on Wednesday, where a quality run of Charbray cross cows hit 322.2c/kg.

