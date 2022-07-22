Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Rodeo roadshow aims to inspire Indigenous participation

By Amy Walker
July 22 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rodeo legends, champion cowboys and community supporters, including the Mona Aboriginal Corporation, have come together to bring to life the Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships in 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.