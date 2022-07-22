Rodeo legends, champion cowboys and community supporters, including the Mona Aboriginal Corporation, have come together to bring to life the Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships in 2022.
The team recently travelled to Doomadgee, Normanton, Napranum, Weipa, Yarraba and Hopevale to spread the good news and recruit competitors they think have got what it takes to make the eight.
Leading the team with spirit and passion, is Australian champion and one of sport's most charismatic identities Fred Osman, who alongside Darren Brandenburg, has been heading into Indigenous communities to inspire the wanna-be cowboys to give this year's championships a crack.
Joining Fred and Darren was Mona Aboriginal Corporation CEO Patrick Cooke, who met with traditional owners and community leaders to discuss the opportunities the championships offered before getting the locals geared up for free rodeo clinics.
"Some of Australia's most legendary bull-riders and bronco-busters are Indigenous and we know there's a huge amount of talent across Australia," Mr Cooke said.
"The wonderful thing about rodeo in Australia is how it brings communities together from all across the Gulf, the Cape and Outback Queensland.
"This inaugural rodeo roadshow talked to communities and showed the pathways and opportunities that rodeo can provide for young riders."
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Minister Craig Crawford applauded Mona Aboriginal Corporation for championing an event that would benefit some of Queensland's most remote communities.
"I have no doubt that Australia's next rodeo champion will be found here in north Queensland," Mr Crawford said.
"Aboriginal ringers are renowned for their riding, stock work and horse-breaking skills and have played a big role in the outback cattle industry from the earliest days and it also offers at-risk youth pathways for skill development and potential job opportunities and encourages them to live healthy, active lives."
Events in the first Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships, August 11, include bull ride, saddle bronc, bareback bronc team roping, rope and tie, steer wrestling, barrel race, breakaway roping, junior steer and poddy ride. There will be one round in each event and prize money will be paid to the top four places. Entries are open via www.isarodeo.com.au.
The addition of the Mount Isa Indigenous Rodeo Championships into Rodeo Week will create four days of non-stop rodeo action, family entertainment, behind the scenes tours, rock concerts, cultural celebrations, food experiences including low and slow classes by famed bit bosses The Shank Brothers, and outback trader markets.
This year some 750 world class competitors will compete for Australia's largest rodeo prize pool of over $270,000.
Tickets are on sale now at Isarodeo.com.au
