Since its establishment in 1881, the Lansdowne Pastoral Company has evolved with the times, most recently through the purchase of Rick and Jenny Keogh's Terrick Merino stud in March, 2022.
The privately owned company, of which the Turnbull family have been involved with since its inception, has also recently seen a changing of the guard with Hume Turnbull, who was station manager from 1991 to 2021, passing the baton to his son Christopher, who was appointed manager of Lansdowne in October 2021.
Mr Turnbull now overseas the company's operations across the combined 66,338ha on Lansdowne, Lower Lansdowne and Scotties Hut, all situated south of Tambo on the Ward River.
Lansdowne has been a Merino stud since 1884 and breeding Poll Merinos since 1944. This direction was solidified in 2001 with the purchase of the Gowan (poll) stud when Terrick Terrick was dispersed in 2001, and further reinforced with the acquisition of the Terrick stud.
Lansdowne's brucellosis accreditation has been verified by recent brucellosis testing in 2022, assuring the flock is brucellosis free.
Lansdowne is mainly open downs with shaded creeks and some light Gidgee timber, which receives an annual rainfall of 521mm on average, mainly in summer.
"We've had a good season with a large amount of grass growing through summer. Recent winter rainfall has enabled our sheep to perform well," Mr Turnbull said.
He said the Tambo region is excellent Merino breeding country and brings good returns from operations.
"The Merinos we have today are well suited for the environment and land in the vast Western Queensland areas. They perform well on grass and herbages producing mutton and wool. They can survive the harsh seasons and still produce lambs and a wool clip for the producer."
In the 50s to 70s, Lansdowne employed 20 to 30 staff but now the properties are run with seven core staff.
"This highlights the ease of care for sheep and our acceptance of modern tech to make the work easier."
Since its last physical sale in 2002 where close to 10,000 sheep were sold yearly, Lansdowne has sold via AuctionsPlus, though if prices are favourable they sell to the meatworks, via the Dubbo Saleyards.
"We sell wether lambs on as weaners, and hold all ewe lambs through to their second shearing after classing. We predominantly breed rams for clients and our own uses. These rams are classed in winter as hoggets and held over for a full season. We're trying to grow the Merino industry in Queensland and we're passionate about breeding quality stock."
To cater for this the Terrick Merino sale will be held in Blackall on Monday, September 5, with 100 quality rams to be offered. Lansdowne sells rams on property throughout the year.
"The Terrick Merino rams are visually classed for conformation, type and wool quality. Use of objective data to select top sires in the drop is based around the physical and wool attributes. Terrick rams are known for having a good frame, bringing a heavy carcase, and for growing a good amount of quality wool. This is reflected in the data collected."
He said one noticeable point that sets the Terrick sheep apart from other studs is that the rams are grown out on natural pasture.
"They aren't helped along the way and fed special rations to improve their performance pre-sale. This transitions to the paddock and back pocket dollars, as in the arid regions, economically, feeding stock doesn't add up. These rams are 'Rangeland Merinos' raised to thrive in this environment."
While Lansdowne has mainly focused on visual assessments in the past, and continues to do so, they're now looking to collect objective data to help make decisions on top performers and for their clients needs.
"The objective data we focus on includes micron, fleece weight and body weight. Tracking data changes in our sires and changes we've made across the entire flock has Lansdowne trending in an upward direction."
Select Terrick Merinos are being AI'd using Egelabra and Nerstane bloodlines, while the Lansdowne stud has incorporated Boonoke and Wanganella blood in the past decade. This included the purchase of the top priced sire at the Boonoke sale last year, for $17,000.
Mr Turnbull is adamant that cluster fencing would help grow the Queensland Merino industry again.
"We started fencing here in 2014 and are now fully enclosed ourselves and within the South Ward Cluster group. Our wild dog numbers have decreased from a peak of over 130 dogs a year in 2013 to no more than half a dozen now."
