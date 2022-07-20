Queensland Country Life
Prices ease 5 to 10 cents for all heavy export cattle at Moreton

July 20 2022 - 12:00am
Prices for heavy export cattle ease at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 326 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.

