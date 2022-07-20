Prices for heavy export cattle ease at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 326 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.
With a reduced yarding and mixed quality cattle coming to hand, the export operators continued to place downwards pressure on the cow and bullock market.
Prices eased 5 to 10 cents across the board for all heavy export cattle.
Limited feeder cattle were yarded with prices remaining firm. Weaners and yearlings sold fully firm on last week's easier market.
Weaner heifers from Des Hodgson sold to 449.2c/kg to return $1257. Sean Gain also consigned weaner heifers that sold for 435.2c to realise $1092. Weaner steers from Kev Smith made 530c to come back at $1166. The McLeod and Witt Family Trust sold heavy feeders steers for 459.2c or $2034 and 4-tooth pasture heifers for 386.2c or $1776.
Two-tooth pasture heifers from Debra Hedges sold for 409.2c to return $2235. Dairy culls from Paul and Melissa Scheu made 290c to come back at $1754. The Hohenhaus family sold heavy cows for 339.2c that returned $2662. Medium cows from Russell Bird made 339.2c or $1831. The Mills Family Trust consigned a bull that made 279.2c or $1940.
