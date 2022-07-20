Prices for heavy export cattle ease at Moreton

Weaner heifers from Des Hodgson sold to 449.2c/kg to return $1257. Sean Gain also consigned weaner heifers that sold for 435.2c to realise $1092. Weaner steers from Kev Smith made 530c to come back at $1166. The McLeod and Witt Family Trust sold heavy feeders steers for 459.2c or $2034 and 4-tooth pasture heifers for 386.2c or $1776.

