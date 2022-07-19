More than 100 people from the Central Highlands frocked up for the Comanche Flyers soiree charity event in Emerald last Saturday evening.
Wal McDowall, Tom Staines and Ian Campbell of the Comanche Flyers are competing in the 2022 Outback Air Race to raise much needed funds for the Royal Flying Doctors Service (RFDS).
Advertisement
The Lottery Office Outback Air Race is a time trial through the remote Australian Outback, with all teams raising funds for the RFDS.
Saturday's Comanche Flyers soiree raised over $34,000 for the Flying Doctors.
Check out some of the familiar faces from the night.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.