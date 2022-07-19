Queensland Country Life
Comanche Flyers charity soiree raises $34,000 for Royal Flying Doctors Service

Ben Harden
Updated July 19 2022 - 8:06am, first published 4:00am
More than 100 people from the Central Highlands frocked up for the Comanche Flyers soiree charity event in Emerald last Saturday evening.

