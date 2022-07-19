Queensland Country Life
Simmental cross steer calves make $1360 at Woodford

July 19 2022 - 11:00pm
Young weaner steers that sold for $1170 at Woodford.

There were 343 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. Prices held up very well on a declining market, with several new buyers in attendance. Younger cattle produced the best results.

