There were 343 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. Prices held up very well on a declining market, with several new buyers in attendance. Younger cattle produced the best results.
Del Hinckley, Cedar Creek, sold pens of Simmental cross steer calves for $1360 and $1060. Lindsey Ball, Mt Mee, sold Droughtmaster steers for $2000 and Brahman cross steers for $1800. Dan Hall, Monsildale, sold young Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1170. Brian Hausmann, Mt Delaney, sold Charbray steers for $1930 and $1765.
Jeffrey Briggs, Stony Creek, sold Brangus vealer male calves for $1105 and $880. Rimbond Pty Ltd, Woolmar, sold Droughtmaster steer calves for $1070. Robert Enchelmaier, Laceys Creek, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1650. Christensen family, Avocavale, sold pens of young Santa cross male calves for $1070, $1030 and $830 and heifer calves for $830.
A Jackson, Mt Kilcoy, sold Charbray steer calves for $1290. David and Darcia Keen, Mt Kilcoy, sold Charbray steer calves for $1200. Robert Ryan, Mt Kilcoy, sold Brangus steers for $1310. Graham Schrodter, Caboolture, sold Angus cross calves, with steers making $1140 and $1050 and heifers $1020.
