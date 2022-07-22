Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Foot and Mouth Disease: Now is not the time to panic

By Michael Guerin, Agforce Ceo
July 22 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Now is not the time to panic

The thought of stepping out in public COMPLETELY NAKED is a terrifying one (for most of us at least).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.