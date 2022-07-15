Get set Queensland, the Australian Professional Rodeo's Northern Run kicks off this weekend with Taroom Rodeo - the first of 12 events throughout July and August.
"We should see some really good competition with plenty of top competitors travelling from the southern states to win some of the prize money on offer," Australian Professional Rodeo Association team roping director said Cameron Milner said.
"Our competitors are hungry, they're ready to go after it. This is now a level of competition people have come to expect from an APRA pro-rodeo, and the Northern Run will be no exception.
"With an increased number of competitors joining the APRA in recent months, and new regional rodeo committees affiliating, the level and quality of pro-rodeo in Australia is at unprecedented levels - and it's the spectator that wins!
"We've got new interest from rodeo committees. They're bringing their events to the association, and they're offering more events and competition for our members. The numbers we're now attracting is never seen before," said Cameron said.
"If you're a rodeo fan, you'll get the chance to see some of the best in rodeo compete in Queensland in the coming weeks - you're guaranteed of getting your money's worth and really getting to experience the best in Australian rodeo."
And one of the best in the business right now is Will Purcell, the APRA's 2019 Australian champion bull rider. The Merrijig-based bull rider has confessed he's tired of work and he's hitting the road.
"I'm putting everything on hold and I'm heading north to ride bulls. There's a big bunch of prize money on offer," Will said.
"Every event in the Northern Run has got good prize money. The Northern Run gives you the chance to get on a bull, weekend after weekend, sometimes a couple of bulls in a weekend. We don't get that chance much in Australia so it's good to know we'll be on the road for a bit."
Will is hitting rodeo-road with youngster Dave Chidgey, claiming it's an obvious move as "the young fellas are so keen and it rubs off".
"It's so good to see the promise in the young fellas we've got coming through. There's a lot of talent in the ranks - it's pretty exciting," Will said.
"During the down-time of COVID the sport had young fellas come of age. They're coming through and they've really got talent. It's up to us older and more experienced competitors to show them it's not as easy as they think - it's experience verses a fresh body."
If you're keen to catch pro-rodeo action, head to the Australian Professional Rodeo Association's website prorodeo.com.au for a full event calendar or follow on Facebook @australianprofessionalrodeoassociation for news and udpates
