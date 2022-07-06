Queensland Country Life
Samford Show Society cancels its show slated for July 13 and July 14

Billy Jupp
Billy Jupp
July 6 2022 - 9:00am
File picture.

A WET start to winter has caused the Samford Show Society to cancel its annual show due to the grounds being too sodden.

