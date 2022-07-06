A WET start to winter has caused the Samford Show Society to cancel its annual show due to the grounds being too sodden.
The decision was announced via a social media post last month after reviews found holding any large-scale events at the site near Brisbane, could lead to substantial damage to the showgrounds.
Advertisement
Also adding to the decision was the difficulty exhibitors would have in bringing their stock to the showgrounds during the two-days of the show.
"The committee also considered the impact on stallholders and exhibitors, who will soon start pre-ordering supplies for food outlets and other features of our show," said Samford Show Society president Terry Hogan in the Facebook post.
"We can't ask them to carry the risk of the weather on top of what we already know about the state of the grounds and in particular the public parking area.
"If nobody can park, nobody can get to our show. The great irony for us is that we decided to confront the Covid challenge last year and went on to have the greatest Samford show ever, and now we are dealing with something we simply can't control."
Read Also:
Equestrian events have proved to be one of the most popular events at the annual show and the committee is hopeful of possibly hosting some of its events later in the year.
Despite most events at this year's show being cancelled, the committee has pushed ahead with a mini- cookery competition on July 9.
Categories within the competition will include decorated cupcakes, confectionary, slices, jams, relishes and chutneys with judging beginning at 10.10am.
First place getters will be eligible to enter the Moreton Bay Region sweet treats competition, which is part of the Moreton Bay Food and Wine Festival on August 19.
In the social media post, the show society thanked its sponsors and supporters across the community and" is actively exploring other options for events that might be able to use the grounds in coming months, but everything will be conditional on the weather".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.