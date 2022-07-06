A total of 3286 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 662c/kg and averaged 625c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 662c and averaged 603c, steers 280-330kg reached 610c and averaged 565c, and steers 330-400kg reached 582c and averaged 524c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 522c averaging 463c.
Justin and Ron Tarry, Morinda, Wyandra, sold Charolais steers to 662c, reaching $1450 to average $1258. The Charolais heifers sold to 560c, reaching $1293 to average $1017. Malabar Holdings Pty Ltd sold Charolais steers to 662c, reaching $1736 to average $1562. The Charolais heifers sold to 544c, reaching $1382 to average $1191.
JMA Grazing, Merrigang, Charleville, sold Charolais steers to 650c, reaching $1406 to average $ 1405. Sharmarel Farming Trust, Old Cashmere, St George, sold Angus steers to 646c, reaching $1927 to average $1707. The Angus heifers sold to 524c, reaching $2129 to average $1391.
PJ and WM Taylor T/A Layershire P/L, Warida, Mungallala, sold Angus steers to 646c, reaching $1858 to average $1685. The Charolais heifers sold to 514c, reaching $1435 to average $1394. J Green, Cargill, sold Gertrudis steers to 628c, reaching $1666 to average $1620.
TA and RJ Wichlacz, Woodbine, Muckadilla, sold Droughtmaster steers to 594c, reaching $2010 to average $1852. The Droughtmaster heifers sold to 500c, reaching $1482 to average $1368. Boxvale Cattle Co, Boxvale, Taroom, sold Santa steers to 610c, reaching $2053 to average $1901.
Copeland, LB and AS, Glencoe, Mitchell, sold Angus steers to 570c, reaching $1912 to average $1662. RK and CJ Austin, Kendall Park, Hannaford, sold Simmental steers to 568c, reaching $1715 to average $1715. The Simmental heifers sold to 530c, reaching $1462 to average $1462.
EJ and CF Rolfe, Nindinna, Roma, sold Charolais steers to 554c, reaching $1977 to average $1832. The Charolais heifers sold to 472c, reaching $1804 to average $1557. Dart Pastoral, Bannockburn Station, Torrens Creek, sold Charolais steers to 550c, reaching $2215 to average $2053. The Charolais heifers sold to 472c, reaching $1857 to average $1644.
James A Cox, Coniston, Wyandra, sold Brangus steers to 540c, reaching $2165 to average $1977. Terry Jukes, Armadilla, Morven, sold Santa steers to 436c, reaching $2446 to average $2252. Baldy Bay Pty Ltd, Tulmur Station, Winton, sold Brahman steers to 410c, reaching $2283 to average $2012. The Brahman heifers sold to 372c, reaching $1686 to average $1615.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 560c and averaged 536c, heifers 200- 280kg topped at 560c and averaged 507c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 520c, averaging 460c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 484c, averaging 439c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 480c, averaging 365c. Gwenbrook Farms, Gwenbrook, Roma, sold Charolais heifers to 542c, reaching $1566 to average $1417. GC and TE Nielsen, Mt Weribone, Surat, sold Santa steers to 355c, reaching $2408 to average $2288.
Cows 280-330kg reached 240c and averaged 240c, cows 330-400kg reached 340c and averaged 286c, cows 400-500kg topped at 330c, averaging 312c, cows 500-600kg topped at 350c, averaging 330c, and cows over 600kg topped at 345c, averaging 330c. RA Ware and AJ Horvath, Fairview, Mungallala, sold Simmental cows to 320c, reaching $2650 to average $2360.
