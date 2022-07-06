Queensland Country Life
Charolais weaner steers reach 662c/$1450 at Roma store sale

July 6 2022 - 1:00am
Grant Daniel & Long Taroom agent Jordan Wenham with Richard and Kim Donner and son William, Boxvale Cattle Co, Injune, sold 140 good quality Angus cross and Santa cross steers. The Angus cross steers sold to 576.2c/kg, with the lead pen making 566.2c/kg, at 362kg, reaching a top of $2053.56. The Santa cross steers sold to 610.2c/kg, with the lead pen making 568.2c/kg, at 335kg, reaching a top of $1906.63.

A total of 3286 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.

